Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 13.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 32.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 41.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 17.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEG. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LEG opened at $25.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.39. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $38.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 117.20%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading

