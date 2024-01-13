Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 734.29 ($9.36).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LRE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.20) to GBX 825 ($10.52) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 770 ($9.82) to GBX 800 ($10.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 795 ($10.13) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 715 ($9.11) to GBX 750 ($9.56) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LRE

Lancashire Stock Up 0.1 %

Lancashire Increases Dividend

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at GBX 596.50 ($7.60) on Monday. Lancashire has a 1 year low of GBX 502.87 ($6.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 690 ($8.80). The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,454.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 405.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 629.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 597.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 6.27%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,926.83%.

Lancashire Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.