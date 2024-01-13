Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Holdings Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LH. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.6% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.2% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.2 %

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $223.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $174.20 and a 12 month high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.68 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

