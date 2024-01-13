Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $6.20 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,283 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $57,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,229 shares of company stock valued at $11,676,570 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The company has a market cap of $354.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

