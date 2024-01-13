Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $17.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

