KeyCorp Begins Coverage on KBR (NYSE:KBR)

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KBR. Citigroup reduced their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.67.

KBR Stock Performance

NYSE KBR opened at $54.72 on Wednesday. KBR has a twelve month low of $47.70 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.24 and a 200 day moving average of $58.29.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KBR will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.18%.

Insider Activity at KBR

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.53 per share, for a total transaction of $257,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,584,082.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,561,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of KBR by 9,478.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,334,000 after buying an additional 1,289,765 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 8,845.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 813,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,776,000 after buying an additional 804,279 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the second quarter worth $50,629,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 99.5% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,359,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,468,000 after buying an additional 678,185 shares during the period.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

