Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,111 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.06% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $26,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after buying an additional 324,589,570 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,618,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,950,000 after buying an additional 39,779,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,845,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,333,000 after buying an additional 1,872,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after buying an additional 3,853,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,359,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,611,000 after buying an additional 2,104,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Monique Oxender acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,066.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, COO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 350,393 shares in the company, valued at $10,953,285.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Oxender acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 78,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,368 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.23. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.08.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

