Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,565,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087,749 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.08% of Kenvue worth $31,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KVUE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

