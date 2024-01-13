Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Lowered to C$7.50 at National Bankshares

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$8.75 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Securities downgraded Kelt Exploration from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.67.
Kelt Exploration Stock Up 0.4 %
Insider Activity at Kelt Exploration
In related news, Director Neil Graham Sinclair sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.76, for a total value of C$166,600.00. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Kelt Exploration
Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.
Read More
