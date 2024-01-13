JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

NS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.67.

NuStar Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NS opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.58 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 131.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. As a group, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 307.70%.

Institutional Trading of NuStar Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 44.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 6,952.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

