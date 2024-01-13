Jesse G. Singh Sells 13,000 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $483,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,227,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,697,740.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AZEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AZEK opened at $37.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.82 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $39.04.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AZEK by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,989,000 after buying an additional 881,697 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in AZEK by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,606,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,858,000 after buying an additional 959,457 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AZEK by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,992,000 after buying an additional 929,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AZEK by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,741,000 after buying an additional 2,906,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AZEK by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,283,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,449,000 after buying an additional 193,961 shares in the last quarter.

AZEK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Stories

