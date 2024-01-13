Jeffrey B. Mirviss Sells 15,172 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $59.94 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $60.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average of $53.38. The company has a market capitalization of $87.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.10, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

