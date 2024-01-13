iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IWY stock opened at $177.08 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

