iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 633,700 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the December 15th total of 966,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 977.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 16,022 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 98,058.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 427,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 427,535 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TUR opened at $33.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $39.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $196.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.353 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

