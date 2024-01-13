iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LQD. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $110.47 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $112.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.28.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

