IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in IQVIA by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV stock opened at $213.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

