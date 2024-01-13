IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in IQVIA by 82.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. Guggenheim dropped their target price on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

NYSE:IQV opened at $213.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.15 and its 200-day moving average is $212.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $241.86. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

