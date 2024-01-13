Inspire Investing LLC Trims Stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $60.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.11. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.48. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 5,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $311,196.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,063,526.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 131,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $7,335,656.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,016.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 5,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $311,196.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,063,526.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 597,784 shares of company stock valued at $33,788,510 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

