Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,019 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 51.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 13.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 6.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 6,352.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 548,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 539,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

NYSE NX opened at $30.71 on Friday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $35.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.54.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.24. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $295.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 28,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $911,131.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,331.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 28,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $911,131.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,331.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 4,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $148,644.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,574.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,173 shares of company stock worth $2,117,337. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

