Inspire Investing LLC Takes $316,000 Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 2,236 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $149,901.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $77.00 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.82 and a 1 year high of $83.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.13.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.15. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PSMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

