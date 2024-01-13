Inspire Investing LLC Sells 62,663 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 62,663 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,391,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,255,000 after buying an additional 1,290,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,988,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,992,000 after buying an additional 1,981,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,290,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,576,000 after buying an additional 250,455 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 8,793,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,447,000 after buying an additional 1,131,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,889,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after buying an additional 2,531,272 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

ADMA stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $67.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.