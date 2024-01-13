Inspire Investing LLC Sells 2,359 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOPE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 67.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 331.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $107,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $11.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $13.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.18 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hope Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HOPE

Hope Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.