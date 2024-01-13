Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 4.5% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABM. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $288,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,629.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $471,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $288,515.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,629.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,107 shares of company stock worth $2,010,213. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABM Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ABM stock opened at $42.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.80.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.75%.

About ABM Industries

(Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.