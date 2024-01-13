Inspire Investing LLC Raises Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the first quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the period. 33.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nelnet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NNI opened at $83.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.15 and a 200 day moving average of $90.24. The company has a current ratio of 44.25, a quick ratio of 44.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.84. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.67 and a 12-month high of $101.60.

Nelnet Increases Dividend

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.25). Nelnet had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $329.52 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nelnet, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Nelnet’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on NNI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Nelnet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nelnet in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

