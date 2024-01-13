Inspire Investing LLC Raises Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 673,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after buying an additional 53,996 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 14.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 38,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 35.2% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 18.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 15,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In related news, CEO Peter R. Matt bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter R. Matt acquired 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $50.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.05. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

