Inspire Investing LLC Purchases New Shares in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $26.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.21 million, a P/E ratio of 118.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $43.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.28.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.77 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 7.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 827.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.05 billion in 191 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

