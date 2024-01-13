Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 397 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,147 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.86. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $41.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $399.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.79 million. On average, research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PGTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $80,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,334,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,732,984.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Stories

