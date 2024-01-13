Inspire Investing LLC Invests $309,000 in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 145,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GERN. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 209,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Geron by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Geron by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron Stock Performance

GERN opened at $2.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Geron Co. has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $3.73.

Geron Company Profile

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Geron had a negative return on equity of 70.26% and a negative net margin of 55,138.49%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.