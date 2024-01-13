Inspire Investing LLC Invests $309,000 in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 145.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 524,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 311,028 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 34.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 11.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 256,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 25,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,863,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,444,000 after buying an additional 161,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE ESRT opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.58.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on ESRT. Evercore ISI lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Empire State Realty Trust

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

See Also

