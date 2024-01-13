Inspire Investing LLC Invests $309,000 in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 145.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 524,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 311,028 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 34.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 11.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 256,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 25,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,863,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,444,000 after buying an additional 161,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.
Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance
NYSE ESRT opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.58.
Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on ESRT. Evercore ISI lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.65.
About Empire State Realty Trust
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.
