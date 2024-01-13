Inspire Investing LLC Invests $309,000 in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 417,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Price Performance

Shares of SRCE opened at $51.72 on Friday. 1st Source Co. has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $56.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average is $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.84.

1st Source Increases Dividend

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. 1st Source had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $93.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on 1st Source in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

