Inspire Investing LLC Invests $308,000 in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,957,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,540,000 after buying an additional 74,787 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,954,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,478,000 after purchasing an additional 72,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,627,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,783,000 after purchasing an additional 235,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,363,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,410,000 after purchasing an additional 292,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after purchasing an additional 23,308 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $32,380.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,183.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Dril-Quip Stock Performance

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.97. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $35.95.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $117.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.88 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

Further Reading

