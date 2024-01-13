Inspire Investing LLC Increases Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

EPC opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.84. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.