Inspire Investing LLC Has $315,000 Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,953 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trupanion by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trupanion by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Trupanion by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Trupanion by 8,339.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

Trupanion Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $28.29 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $69.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.21. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $285.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trupanion news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $31,865.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,323.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trupanion news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $31,865.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,323.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 10,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $265,538.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,651 shares in the company, valued at $852,517.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

