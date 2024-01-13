Inspire Investing LLC Has $310,000 Stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,378 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Globalstar by 92.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 29,490 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Globalstar by 39.9% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 106,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 30,473 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Globalstar by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,402,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 65,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globalstar

In other Globalstar news, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder sold 188,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,086,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,260.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Globalstar news, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder sold 188,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,086,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,260.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Lynch bought 500,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $865,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,540,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,775,445.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSAT. StockNews.com raised Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Globalstar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Globalstar Stock Performance

Shares of GSAT stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.00 and a beta of 0.81. Globalstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Globalstar Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

