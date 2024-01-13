Inspire Investing LLC Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Mercury General by 23.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mercury General by 3.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Mercury General by 1.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Mercury General by 3.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Mercury General by 40.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $38.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 0.72. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average of $32.48.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.15. Mercury General had a negative return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.3175 dividend. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.02%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

