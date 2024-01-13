Inspire Investing LLC Has $309,000 Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Cable One by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cable One by 8,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cable One in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cable One in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $793.00.

Cable One Stock Performance

CABO stock opened at $550.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $547.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $610.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.88. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $506.18 and a 1-year high of $861.89.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $10.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.40 by ($2.62). Cable One had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $420.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.49 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 95.08%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

