Inspire Investing LLC Has $309,000 Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 175,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after acquiring an additional 26,052 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cabot by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Cabot by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 416.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 17,366 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of CBT opened at $76.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $63.73 and a twelve month high of $86.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.57 and a 200-day moving average of $72.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. Cabot had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBT

About Cabot

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.