Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMERISAFE Trading Up 0.2 %

AMERISAFE stock opened at $46.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.32. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.34 and a 1-year high of $57.06.

AMERISAFE Cuts Dividend

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $74.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.00 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 20.78%. Research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $3.84 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMSF. TheStreet lowered shares of AMERISAFE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Featured Stories

