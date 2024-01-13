Inspire Investing LLC Buys Shares of 22,017 UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 15,217 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 131,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

UMH Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $18.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently -341.67%.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

