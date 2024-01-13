Inspire Investing LLC Buys Shares of 21,826 Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 380.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 31.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 21.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 178.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Laureate Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Laureate Education Price Performance

LAUR opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.14 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Laureate Education Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laureate Education

In other Laureate Education news, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 103,850 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $1,389,513.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,751,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,658,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 897,233 shares of company stock valued at $11,768,314 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

