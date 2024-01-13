Inspire Investing LLC Buys New Shares in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 38.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 194,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,473,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 514.2% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 98,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 82,130 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1,758.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,789,000 after purchasing an additional 376,523 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth about $481,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $104.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.20 and a 200-day moving average of $98.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $113.31.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $358.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.04 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HURN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $418,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,107,949.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $418,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,107,949.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 5,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $633,157.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,493.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,700 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

