Inspire Investing LLC Buys New Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMST. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 148.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 58.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Stock Performance

Shares of TMST opened at $20.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $893.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. TimkenSteel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.73 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at TimkenSteel

In related news, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 11,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $238,222.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $384,370.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,258.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 11,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $238,222.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,475 shares of company stock worth $1,322,342 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

