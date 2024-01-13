Inspire Investing LLC Buys 1,471 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,118,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,713,000 after buying an additional 36,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,887,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,754,000 after purchasing an additional 269,446 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 38.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,580,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,722,000 after purchasing an additional 438,069 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,195,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,856,000 after purchasing an additional 29,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FWRD shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

Forward Air Price Performance

FWRD stock opened at $56.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $55.10 and a 12-month high of $121.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.29.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). Forward Air had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $413.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Articles

