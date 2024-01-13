Inspire Investing LLC Buys 1,101 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Ingevity by 364.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,401,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,666,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after buying an additional 56,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on NGVT shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. CJS Securities cut shares of Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Ingevity Stock Performance

NGVT opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.07. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $36.66 and a 1 year high of $90.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.88.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.28 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

