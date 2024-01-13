Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,499 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,087 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $55,464.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 57,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,982 shares of company stock worth $191,206 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

InterDigital Stock Performance

InterDigital stock opened at $103.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.16. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.34 and a 52 week high of $111.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $140.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.94 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 36.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

