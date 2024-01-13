Inspire Investing LLC Acquires New Stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Impinj by 680.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Impinj by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 58,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 17,229 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Impinj by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Impinj by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Impinj by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter.

Impinj Stock Down 2.1 %

Impinj stock opened at $79.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.63 and its 200-day moving average is $71.54. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.39 and a fifty-two week high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 8.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.20. Impinj had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.63.

Insider Activity at Impinj

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $62,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 40,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,491.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $62,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 40,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,491.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $89,849.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,533,440.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 106,705 shares of company stock worth $8,401,329 and have sold 4,736 shares worth $387,354. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Articles

