Inspire Advisors LLC Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.05.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $264.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $266.19.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

