Insider Selling: UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Director Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,928,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rich Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UiPath alerts:

On Friday, December 1st, Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $2,294,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00.

UiPath Stock Down 1.7 %

PATH stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of -79.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $325.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. Equities analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PATH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PATH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UiPath by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,786,000 after purchasing an additional 99,242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.