Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CEO Sells 36,667 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 36,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $5,135,213.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,246,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,248,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 10th, Brian Chesky sold 29,252 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $4,103,470.56.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Brian Chesky sold 82,636 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $11,099,667.52.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Brian Chesky sold 197,082 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total value of $27,339,215.04.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $11,253,170.88.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45.

On Thursday, December 7th, Brian Chesky sold 35,720 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $5,009,730.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Brian Chesky sold 84,144 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $11,305,587.84.

On Monday, November 6th, Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $3,557,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $137.14 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.42 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.76 and a 200 day moving average of $133.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 20.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,117,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,400,000 after acquiring an additional 363,134 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 83.8% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after buying an additional 39,452 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at about $32,904,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 1.3% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Airbnb by 2.4% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.34.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

