Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Position Reduced by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 294.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,570,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157,198 shares during the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the second quarter worth $24,105,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 12.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 103,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 14.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480,541 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 6.0% during the third quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 7,734,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,961,000 after purchasing an additional 440,400 shares during the period. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. UBS Group raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

Infosys stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $20.06.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

